Audi's wild RS6 GTO Concept pays homage to its most iconic race car

In stock form, Audi's new RS6 is easily the craziest road-going wagon that the world has ever seen, with its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sending 441kW to all four wheels, giving it a blistering 0-100km/h time.

The launch of this wagon in America (they've never had the RS6 before) coincides with the 40th anniversary of Quattro, so Audi decided to debut something extra special to mark the occasion.

Click here to view all Audi RS6 listings on DRIVEN

Revealed on the brand's Instagram account as the RS6 GTO Concept, it's easy to see that this pure racing wagon took heavy inspiration from Audi's 90 Quattro IMSA GTO racer that debuted back in 1989.

Starting on the outside, the aerodisc center-lock wheels are the first thing that catches your eye, wearing the "QUATTRO" logo. The side-exit exhaust and massive rear wing are the two other interesting additions.

Moving to the inside, this wagon has sacrificed all family-friendly practicality for track performace, as it's now a two-seater. Recaro racing buckets with harnesses and a full roll cage give it the race-ready look.

While it may wear the GTO badge, Audi fans will be disappointed to hear that there isn't a five-cylinder turbocharged engine sitting beneath the bonnet. Back in 1989, this 2.2-litre engine was good for 536kW and 800Nm.

As expected, the RS6 GTO makes do with its regular V8 which allows it to hit 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds before topping out at over 300km/h.

We doubt that this concept will ever turn into a wagon that racers could buy, but we appreciate Audi's enthusiasm towards their awesome cars that used to push the boundaries of motorsport.