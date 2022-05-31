Australia considering glow in the dark road markings

The Australian government is funding a $245 million road safety program that includes some innovative technologies to keep drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians safe.

Part of that program will mean introducing photo-luminescent, glow in the dark road markings. The markings will appear totally normal during the day, but at night they'll begin to glow.

The innovation will give motorists a “stronger definition coming up to intersections and curves” and greatly improve reaction time to the road conditions, according to the state of Victoria.

Tarmac Linemarking, a company based in Victoria, has shared images on Facebook of the glow in the dark road during its trial, and says the new technology would be “an outstanding product for pedestrians and bike lanes, roads, boat ramps, and many more applications.”

Even in total darkness, the road markings are clearly visible, which will make staying in the correct lane easier for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

The government will also implement LED-lit footpaths near intersections and other more reflective road markings.