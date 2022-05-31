Home / News / Australia considering glow in the dark road markings

Australia considering glow in the dark road markings

By Maxene London • 31/05/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

The Australian government is funding a $245 million road safety program that includes some innovative technologies to keep drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians safe. 

Part of that program will mean introducing photo-luminescent, glow in the dark road markings. The markings will appear totally normal during the day, but at night they'll begin to glow. 

The innovation will give motorists a “stronger definition coming up to intersections and curves”  and greatly improve reaction time to the road conditions, according to the state of Victoria. 

Tarmac Linemarking, a company based in Victoria, has shared images on Facebook of the glow in the dark road during its trial, and says the new technology would be “an outstanding product for pedestrians and bike lanes, roads, boat ramps, and many more applications.”

READ MORE

Even in total darkness, the road markings are clearly visible, which will make staying in the correct lane easier for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. 

The government will also implement LED-lit footpaths near intersections and other more reflective road markings.

By Maxene London • 31/05/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota Hiace Super GL Dark Prime II Toyota Hiace Super GL Dark Prime II
Toyota Hiace Super GL Dark Prime II

$62,390

Toyota Crown Royal Saloon Toyota Crown Royal Saloon
Toyota Crown Royal Saloon

$28,150

Honda Odyssey G EX Twin-Monitor Honda Odyssey G EX Twin-Monitor
Honda Odyssey G EX Twin-Monitor

$22,390

Mazda CX-5 XD Mazda CX-5 XD
Mazda CX-5 XD

$24,990

We Recommend