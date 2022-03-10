Australian government reveals first Lotus SUV in PR faux pas

The Australian Government’s trademark office has made global headlines after publishing pictures of an upcoming Lotus SUV.

IP Australia, a department tasked with managing intellectual property and laws relating to trademarks or copyright, published technical illustrations of the new machine well ahead of its official debut.

News of the leaks has spread around the globe, published by the likes of Auto Express in the UK and Car and Driver in the US.

Lotus has teased customers with carefully cropped pictures of the machine in the past.

The car is tipped to make its official debut later this month.

Known informally as the “Type 132”, the electric crossover represents a watershed moment for Lotus.

To be built in China, the new machine is Lotus’ first four-door.

It represents a vital step for the future viability of the brand, joining prestige SUVs from the likes of Maserati, Lamborghini and Bentley in redefining the marque.

As with the Porsche Taycan, it will also be the sports car brand’s first mass-produced electric car.

Lotus’ recent lineup has consisted of three mid-engine sports cars based on the same core chassis – the Elise, Exige and Evora.

Future showrooms will include a much broader range of cars.

The new Lotus Emira will serve as the brand’s entry-level model, offering a choice of supercharged V6 or turbocharged four-cylinder power.

At the other end of the spectrum, the battery-powered Lotus Evija hypercar promises staggering performance thanks to more than 1400kW of electric performance.

- News.com.au