Australian police to auction off serial hooner's Lamborghini following arrest

Police have seized a rare Lamborghini which will be auctioned to the highest bidder in Queensland next week.

The customised Lambo was used to evade police and is linked to dozens of offences including speeding and drug driving which landed its 28-year-old driver in jail.

Manheim Auctions have listed the purple Huracan Performante in an online auction set to start on Thursday, June 17.

Bidding starts at A$395,000 for the machine, which benefits from a significant level of optional extras from Lamborghini’s “Ad Personam” customisation service including forged carbon fibre elements, gold wheels and special “Viola Aletheia” purple paint.

Similar cars have sold for around A$450,000.

The car has a powerful V10 engine capable of racing to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of more than 320km/h.

The odometer has clocked just 1,059 kilometres.

Police suggest its next owner should save high-speed thrills for closed circuit events.

“Police will not tolerate reckless and dangerous behaviour on our roads which put the lives of all other road users at risk,” acting Assistant Commissioner Ray Rohweder said.

“No matter how powerful your vehicle may be, the law will catch up to you and you will be held accountable for your foolish behaviour.

“If you have a need for speed, take your car to a race track – it is as simple as that.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan said tough anti-hooning laws were bad news for drivers who break the rules.

“With the recent amendments to legislation which enable officers to deem the owner of a vehicle responsible for hooning offences, Queensland takes an even tougher stance which means we have the toughest most robust anti-hooning laws in the country,” Mr Ryan said.

“This case should send a very strong message to would-be hoons that if you are considering being reckless behind the wheel, you could have your vehicle confiscated and face severe consequences.”

