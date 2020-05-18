Australian Senator offers to buy Holden back from GM for $1

Unless you were living under a rock for the first few months of this year, you would be aware of Holden's unfortunate death at the hands of its American parent company, General Motors.

Australians and New Zealanders alike mourned the loss of the automotive icon that was Holden, as the 164 years of production included a raft of beefy V8s, some exceptionally quick sedans, and a heap of tyre-bursting burnouts.

Like a lot of Australians, this death didn't sit well with Queensland Senator James McGrath, who decided to offer General Motors the grand total of a dollar to buy the Aussie icon back. And backed this up with a decent reason.

“If General Motors think the brand is worth nothing, then hand the brand back to Australia. Give it back to the Holden dealers,” McGrath said.

“In fact, I’m happy to purchase the Holden brand from General Motors for a dollar. I’ll send you, Ms. Barra, a dollar in the post and you can give us the Holden brand back and we’ll give it to the Holden dealers.”

With current exchange rates, that dollar would only be worth around 64 cents over in America, which only adds to the humour of it all.

Since Holden's death back in February, the Australian dealers have been fighting with GM to get compensation. It was claimed by these dealers that the initial package was "grossly inadequate".

“To put it bluntly, General Motors (is) trying to sneak under the cover of COVID-19 to disappear into the night and leave Australian businesses stranded after an 89-year one-night stand,” added Senator McGrath.