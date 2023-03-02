Australian woman fights texting while driving fine using bizarre argument in court

An Australian woman will use a highly unusual defence to fight a fine she received for texting and driving.

On February 10, the Sydney woman was photographed by a speed camera while driving along the Princes Highway in Tempe, a suburb of inner west Sydney. She then received a fine for AU$362 (NZ$395) in the mail, along with notification she had lost five demerit points for texting while driving.

However, she claims she had not been using a mobile phone, and instead was holding her child’s toy. After requesting the images from Transport NSW, she discovered the real reason behind the fine.

She claims that in the photo, which appears to show the driver holding a mobile phone-like device, she is actually holding onto her daughter’s toy phone; a "VTech Bluey Ring Ring" phone that retails for $22-25 and is merchandise from the popular Australian kids’ show, Bluey.

It has voice activation prompting conversational recordings from characters and allows kids to play games from different episodes. However, the device, which is recommended for children aged 3 years old and up, has no use as a mobile phone. It cannot make calls, access the internet or send text messages.

Legislation governing texting and driving in NSW states drivers are prohibited from using a mobile phone for video calling, texting, emailing, internet use such as social media or photography unless the car is parked.

In a statement to 7 News, Transport NSW spokesperson Tara McCarthy said these types of mix-ups are “unusual”.

“Transport for NSW will work with Revenue NSW to review the penalty notice in question,” Ms McCarthy told 7 News.