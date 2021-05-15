Automania Festival returns to celebrate NZ's best in car culture

A project born from passion now serving a purpose. Starting from humble beginnings 7 years ago the Automania Festival has quickly become a well-established event on the New Zealand automotive events calendar and is highly anticipated each year taking place this year Sunday May 23rd at Eventfinda Stadium (North Shore, Auckland).

Celebrating all things automotive under one roof the Automania Festival creates a unique diverse environment for all enthusiasts alike.

Not just for the enthusiasts, Automania events exist to entertain the masses and provide for a great budget-friendly family day out all while helping by giving back to a cause with portions of proceeds going towards the various charities that Automania works alongside.

Spectators will be treated with spectacular machines on display across all genres from Japanese machines to Hot Rods, Muscle Cars to Exotics, Vintage to the weird and whacky of the car world as well a stellar selection from the 2 Wheel world of course not forgetting the amazing feature show cars on the Automania Centre piece display.

An action-packed day full of entertainment including show cars, live-action arena including D1NZ drifting demonstrations with some of the best drifting talent putting on a show headlined by some of D1NZ’s finest Pro Drivers.

You can also expect to see Stunt bikes and a few other surprises on the day. Backed by a true festival environment over the years spectators have witnessed anything from strong man competitions to live street artists, Chilli eating competitions to Driver autograph meet & greet session and of course not forgetting live music and DJ’s, gaming displays and entertainment for the kids.

Accompanied by a great food truck selection in the Festival of Food section you know you and the squad will be well fed. The Automania Festival provides for an awesome family day out all for $10(GA - Presales) and kids 12 and under free.