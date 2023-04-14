Autumn roadie series: Part three, Matakana area

In partnership with Z Energy

For a quick Autumnal weekend getaway north of Auckland, the Matakana area is the perfect choice and offers a variety of activities for visitors to enjoy - from exploring the great outdoors to indulging in local food and wine, there is something for everyone in Matakana.

The best place to start your day is Warkworth, where you can top up at the Z Energy ultra-fast charger for a full day of activities. Warkworth is currently Z Energy’s northern-most EV charging location, but the company plans to instal more charger further north, part of its growing network that will see 20% of Z sites having charging by end of this year, growing to 40% by 2025.

Z Warkworth provides four charging bays with each of the two 180kW dual chargers able to charge two cars at a time. With wider that usual parking spaces for easy reversing, both CCS Type 2 and CHAdeMO connectors are available, as well as the usual amenities, like toilets, barista-made coffee and hot food all available while you take a break before heading out to explore the region.

The actual township of Matakana is a mere 10 minutes up the road and, if you are heading out there on a Saturday, then the Matakana Farmers' Market should be your first stop.

The market is a great place to buy locally grown produce, artisanal foods and handmade crafts, and visitors can sample a variety of local delicacies such as fresh fruits and vegetables, cheeses, breads, and honey.

And while you are there, for those who enjoy shopping and dining, Matakana Village itself features a variety of shops and galleries, as well as a movie theatre and a number of restaurants and cafes.

Matakana is also known for its wine, and visitors can take a tour of local wineries and vineyards to sample the area's best vintages. There are several wineries in the area that offer tours and tastings, many of them are located on the Matakana Coast Road, providing a beautiful scenic drive.

For visitors who are interested in marine life, the Goat Island Marine Reserve is a must-see. The reserve is home to a variety of marine life, and offers snorkeling and diving opportunities. Visitors can see a variety of fish, including snapper, trevally, and kingfish, as well as dolphins and seals in their natural habitat.

If your interests lean more towards art, the area also boasts an array of sculpture parks, such as the Sculptureum near Omaha, which is a sculpture park and garden art museum that features a variety of sculptures created by local and international artists.

Then there is also the Matakana Coast Sculpture Park that likewise features a variety of sculptures created by local artists, set against the backdrop of the beautiful Matakana Coast, while the Warkworth and Districts Museum features exhibits that showcase the history and culture of the area.

For the more car-inclined there is the Mortimer Motorsport museum. Located near the Sculptureum on Takatu Road, the museum is part of Mortimer Motorsport’s race workshop facility and houses such racing treasures as a McLaren M8F Can-Am car and a Surtees TS5 F500 single seater, as well as many others.

Head further out the Tawharanui Peninsula and you will find the Tawharanui Regional Park, which offers a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, swimming, and birdwatching. Visitors can take a leisurely stroll along the beach or hike to the top of Tawharanui Hill for panoramic views of the coast, while the park is also home to a variety of native birds, making it a popular spot for birdwatching.

However, if your wildlife tastes are more reptilian, then the Ti Point Reptile Park is a must-see. The park offers a variety of exhibits, including a nocturnal reptile house, a crocodile pond, and a turtle pond. Visitors can also see a variety of reptiles in their natural habitats, including geckos, skinks, and tuataras.

The park also offers daily reptile shows, where visitors can learn about different species of reptiles, and see them up close in a safe and controlled environment.

Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, food and wine, or culture (and reptiles), there really is something for everyone around the Matakana region, and Warkworth’s proximity to the coast and the nearby towns of Matakana and Omaha, make it an ideal base for exploring the area.

Stay Positive

