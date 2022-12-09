Award-winning Ford Ranger V6 will go Platinum next year

Ford's new Ranger 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine will fuel a range expansion for the AA DRIVEN Car of the Year next year, in a new model called Platinum. It aligns with a same-name version of the new Everest SUV already on sale.

The 184kW/600Nm V6 is already available in the bespoke Ranger Sport ($75,490) and as an option on the Wildtrak ($82,490), which makes the Platinum the new flagship for this powertrain: at $84,490 it's the most expensive Ranger with the new V6, which is a development of a unit used by the F-150 in the US. It comes as standard with a 10-speed automatic and full-time AWD system.

Ranger Platinum is intended to have more of a luxury vibe than the Wildtrak: the focus is on "outstanding comfort and generous specification" says Ford, and it even comes with its own colour: Equinox Bronze was previously only available on the Everest SUV. Note the Platinum is a full factory model available globally, not just a local dress-up.

Platinum comes with many of the key features that set the Wildtrak apart, including a dashboard with extra storage (also used in Everest) and the largest 12.4-inch portrait infotainment touch screen.

But beyond there, it's a matter of switching out some of the Wildtrak's visual sass for more sophistication. Platinum has machine-finished 20-inch alloys, matrix LED lights, a bespoke grille (including "silk chrome" finish) and the clever new Flexible Rack System (FRS), which is a good swap for the Wildtrak's roof rails and fixed "sailplane".

FRS consists of folding roof racks and a patent-pending Sliding Load Rack. The roof racks feature crossbars that swing across the roof when needed, can be adjusted to two different lengths, and then stored away in the roof rails when not being used. The Sliding Load Rack can be operated by one person and locks into five different positions along the length of the load box. A pop-up crossbar increases the height of the loading platform to match the roof racks.

The interior gets quilted leather-accented trim, heated steering wheel and heated/ventilated seats.

The only options available on Ranger Platinum are exterior paint colours. Note that the black roof shown will not be available in New Zealand.

Ranger Platinum will go into production as an "MY23.50" model from April 2023, with first arrivals in May 2023.

Ranger remains the top-selling new vehicle in NZ year-to-date, cracking the milestone 10,000 mark (10,465) in November. It's now well ahead of Toyota Hilux (9178) and Mitsubishi Outlander (8768).