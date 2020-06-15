Awkward: Ford announces it'll launch the new Bronco on O.J. Simpson's birthday

After plenty of image leaks and speculative chat, Ford has confirmed that it will launch its new Bronco SUV next month on July 9 — the same day as a former football running back by the name of Orenthal James Simpson turns 73-years-old.

Hmm.

For those who aren't aware, no event has brought more attention onto Ford's Bronco than when O.J. Simpson was aluding arrest with one on the motorway some 25 years ago, following the death of ex-wife Nichole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Read more: Leaked — Ford's highly-anticipated Bronco Sport emerges online

An estimated 95 million people watched the lengthy chase unfold live, in an event that reshaped American news broadcasting for decades to come while simultaneously adding another layer of infamy to Simpson's subsequent legal proceedings.

In other words, Ford scheduling the Bronco's launch date on Simpson's birthday is either a gaffe of immense proportions or a PR masterstroke.

It's the second time this year that a Ford Bronco promotion has led to comparisons with the controversial O.J. Simpson case. In February the brand ran a promotion on social media asking fans to tell their '#FordBronco story'. The promotion was famously swamped with online posts about 'The Juice's' evasion of police.

Numerous sneak-peek images of the Bronco have already appeared online, showcasing an SUV that leans into retro styling like its inevitable Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender rivals.

There are two core Bronco models to come; the standard Bronco and the Bronco sport. The latter will be more aimed at mainstream buyers, while the former will aim to tick the same off-roading boxes as its forefathers.

The same spy shots have also helped confirm that some models will feature a detachable roof, like what Jeep incorporates on its Wrangler. Engine options are expected to include Ford's 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine and possibly a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6.

To view Ford vehicles listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here