Back to the future: Why slot cars might be making a come-back

With the Government restricting most workers and all over-70s to stay at home for the foreseeable future in order to combat the spread of Coronavirus, millions of people suddenly have rather a lot of time on their hands. Traditional hobbies such as slot car racing and model railways have seen a surge in interest.

As a result, some retailers overseas are struggling to keep up a sudden increase in demand from people looking to acquire new models and equipment in order to pursue their hobby while on lockdown.

“We’ve already started to see uplift in sales of model railway equipment, model boats and model cars. We sell Scalextric sets and there hasn’t been an uplift yet, but that’s not to say there could be an increase in the future,” Dan Meek, a director of Hobbies Ltd in the UK told The Telegraph.

“The restrictions have coincided quite well with our core demographic – quite a few people are retired and have a bit of money to spend on their hobbies. Within the last week or so, we’ve seen a rush of demand and online our sales have increased by 33%. Providing the manufacturers have stock – everyone else is seeing an increase in demand too – we’re ordering in more to cope with this surge.”

Ben Jones, the UK representative of Danish model railway manufacturer Heljan told the Telegraph he has been “hearing from hobby shops that mail ordering has been increasing in the last couple of weeks”.

“There are several factors in this,” he says. “The average age profile of these hobbies is 55 or 56 and obviously of a lot of modellers are in the age range that are being told to stay at home.

“A lot of their time would normally be taken up with looking after grandchildren and so they will have a lot of time on their hands and I suspect a lot of them will be looking forward to being able to get on with stuff they’re not normally able to do because they’re chasing around or looking after grandchildren.”

Many specialist slot car, hobby and model railway retailers that The Telegraph spoke to were unwilling to be named or go on the record to say that sales had increased for fear of being seen to be taking advantage of a bad situation, however some have been posting on social media to reassure customers that online orders are continuing to be dispatched and that it is ‘business as normal’ for the time being.

“As a family-run business we have been overwhelmed,” slot car shop giant Pendle Slot Racing said on its website as it warned that it may take longer than normal for online orders to be process and dispatched to customers.

“The senior management haven’t thought about whether or not there is likely to be a surge of interest in any of our brands, and at the moment it’s too soon to tell if there is an increase in sales as a result of self-isolation,” Sarah Frame, Scalextric’s brand manager told The Telegraph.

“If you search ‘Scalextric’ in the Twitter search bar there have been a few people who have dug out their Scalextric sets from the loft recently, but that’s the only thing we’ve seen as a result of this.”

“We’ve a strong uplift in sales. We’ve seen a large increase in natural orders – where we’re not going out and marketing. Comparing week on week, there was a doubling in sales,” Richard Davies, the managing director of model railway retail giant Hattons told The Telegraph.

Despite his company experiencing a boom in sales to keep modellers satisfied, Davies is attempting to stop model shops from delivering to customers in order to reduce the risk of courier company employees transmitting coronavirus, while also setting a good example for other industries to follow, as he also called on parcel-carrying companies to club together and only deliver take essential for the next few weeks.

“I’m in a bit of a quandary. Many retailers are regarding coronavirus as an opportunity and I can understand why but I don’t think that’s right at the moment. I believe Hattons is best-placed in the industry to capitalise on it, but I think it is far better to suspend dispatches at the moment,” he explained.

