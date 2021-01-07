Ballers only: Michael Jordan's old Mercedes SLR McLaren costs a fortune

If he wasn't already the most famous basketballer to ever bounce a ball, Michael Jordan certainly achieved this status after Netflix's hit show The Last Dance released last year.

Not only did he give a struggling Chicago Bulls franchise six consecutive NBA championship wins, but he also had a great taste in cars, and thanks to his enormous professional salary, was able to indulge in some of the best.

A quick peak at his garage history shows the star's affinity to Mercedes-Benz models, but arguably the coolest Merc to grace his garage came in the form of this Mercedes SLR McLaren 722 Edition.

Purchased by Jordan in 2007, this 722 Edition pays tribute to the late Stirling Moss and the 300 SLR that he raced which wore the 722 number. Just 150 722 Editions rolled out of the factory for public purchase.

To differentiate it from the standard SLR, the 722 wore wider bodywork and featured a set of widened 19-inch alloy wheels. A set of carbon-ceramic brakes handled stopping, and the weight was brought down to an impressive 1.3-tonnes.

Like all SLRs, power came from a 5.4-litre supercharged V8 engine that produced 477kW and 820Nm of torque. Mercedes claims that this was good for a 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds before topping out at 334km/h.

Back in 2017, this car first came up for sale with a price tag of around $856,000, it wasn't able to sell at that point in time, so was taken off the market.

Just recently, it emerged for sale at the same dealership, with the same mileage of 1,600km, but now it has been listed at $951,000.

While this is more than double the price of a new Mercedes-AMG GT, it's worth noting that a rarity and ownership history of this car could well make it worth its almost-$1-million-dollar asking price.