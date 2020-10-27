Bargain hunter's dream: This cheap Ferrari hides a strange secret

Supercar ownership isn't for everyone, we've seen just how much a Bugatti Chiron's finance plan will cost each month, which should be enough to put you off buying a supercar for a fair few years.

If you're still keen on the idea of cruising through town in an exotic car with all eyes turned in your direction, there is another option that won't cost the earth — buying a replica.

Now obviously this isn't as glamourous as true supercar ownership, but you can get yourself into a reasonably convincing example for less than $100,000, like this F355 listed on DRIVEN.

While the listing doesn't offer any information as to what this Ferrari replica is based on, we've deduced that it started out life as a Pontiac Fiero before undergoing a significant amount of interior and exterior work.

As far as Ferrari replicas go, this one is really well done, as it's almost impossible to tell it isn't the real deal from the outside. Moving to the inside, the F355's American roots become clearer, and then the engine is a dead giveaway.

Despite the Ferrari badge on the plenum, it's easy to see that the 3.5-litre V6 is a far cry from the dry sump-equipped V8 unit that Ferrari used in the F355 from 1995 to 1999.

Usually, you'd be looking at spending around $200,000 or more on a nice example of a F355, but if you can stomach the fact that its a replica, you can save yourself some serious cash and grab this one for $99,990.

