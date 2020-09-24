Barn find beauty: Extremely rare Holden HDT Commodore up for grabs

As far as Australian motorsport goes, Peter Brock is one of the most well-known names. This is down to his incredibly successful racing career, as well as his links to Holden and developing the high-performance 'HDT' range.

Arguably the most iconic Commodore to come from HDT was the VK 'Group A' Commodore that was built as a homologation special so that HDT could run it in the Group A Touring Car category.

Like most homologation specials, a very limited number of these cars were produced, but a mix up on the production line meant that 502 rolled out of the factory instead of 500 as the VK's dash says.

Under Group A regulations, HDT had to de-stroke the 5.0-litre V8 engine to 4.9-litres as a weight penalty would've been added to any car with an engine bigger than 5-litres.

Despite this 100mm decrease from the standard engine, this V8 still pumped out 196kW and 418Nm of torque, which were a couple of impressive figures back in the '80s.

In standard form, these VK Commodores came with a four-speed manual transmission that sent power to the rear wheels. The 0-100km/h sprint was completed in eight seconds flat.

With just 44,000km on the clock, this particular car is said to have sat for a number of decades, quite literally collecting dust in someone's shed. The seller is planning on selling it as is, but mentions that arrangements can be made if a buyer wants it in a road-worthy condition.

Impressively, it is offered with every single document from the original sale, including registration papers, original log books, and every receipt associated with it.