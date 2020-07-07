Beautiful vintage Porsche 911 underlines eclectic Kiwi car auction

Not that there's ever been a bad time necessarily to buy a Porsche, but if you've been umming and ahhing about the prospect for a while, now might well be the time.

There aren't many silver linings to the Covid-19 pandemic but one is that classic car values are, in some cases, on a bit of a slide. As such, this weekend's upcoming Webb's Collectors' Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction could be well worth a look. And one of the headline acts is this 1973 Porsche 911T.

It's a significant example of the breed for a few different reasons.

It was the last of Porsche's 'lightweight' iterations before the marque adopted beefier bumpers all round in order to confirm to safety regulations all over the world (and kickstart a look that lasted for a decade and a half).

It also featured Porsche's much loved 2.4-litre air-cooled flat six. Curiously, this is also one of the rare few 2.4-litre 911s in right-hand drive to have come with fuel injection (and a subsequent 10bhp more power than standard).

This particular 911T (the 'T' standing for Touring) is understood to have been sold new in Australia at Porsche Centre Melbourne.

It was fitted with a sunroof, chrome-trimmed wheel arches, and a nifty little nudge bar on the nose. And don't forget those gorgeous Fuchs wheels, too. But undoubtedly the most interesting addition to this 911 is its Sportomatic semi-automatic transmission.

The idea of an old Porsche being fitted with an auto might be disappointing to some purists, but it's a characteristic that actually makes this Porsche pretty unique. It was only available as a special order on these cars, meaning very few examples you'll find today will come with it.

"We do know that it arrived and was first registered here on 12 June 1985 residing for a time in Wellington," says the auction house. "The limited data available from NZ Transport Agency suggests that between this date and 2000 there were a possible three owners then in 2002 a sale to a gentleman in Devonport was enacted from whom the current vendor purchased it in August 2004.

"The penultimate keeper mentioned above undertook a restoration of the vehicle and applied the blue colour that it is found today. It was used as a daily driver by the vendor finding, the Sportomatic gearbox to be of real value amidst the chaos of Auckland traffic."

The wee little blue 911T is estimated to sell for between $100,000–$125,000; ranking it as one of the auction's most sought after cars. But, not necessarily its most expensive.

The mix is eclectic, ranging from Minis to a wonderful looking MGB, to a V8 Lexus Soarer, to a big grand 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3. But the priciest item in show is set to be a Rolls-Royce 20/25 Hardtop.

There's three Rolls-Royces in total going under the hammer, but this one is by far the most vintage. And unlike the Porsche, its known history is lengthy and detailed (most of it taking place overseas. The Roller only arrived on our shores in 2011). It's estimated to sell for $120,000–$150,000.

There are plenty of other interesting motors going up for sale at the Webb's Collectors' Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction. It takes place this Sunday, July 12, at 2.30pm. To view the full auction lot, click here.