Bentley celebrates its 103rd birthday by displaying 103 cars

Bentley is celebrating its 103rd birthday in style, by pulling together 103 cars significant to the automaker's history for the 2022 Monterey Car Week event.

The company wants to do a "friendly takeover of the Monterey Peninsula," emphasising the Home of Bentley, which is within walking distance of the Pebble Beach Lodge.

It will do this by showcasing 103 cars from its back catalogue, as well as its non-automotive products, and a whole section dedicated to its future.

Bentley has also rented a 372-square meter French-style home next to the Pebble Beach Lodge to host visitors of the event.

But the main event is the convoy of Bentleys travelling from Los Angeles to the Monterey Peninsula along the Pacific Coast Highway. The rally, as it's being called, is to include an overnight stop, and will end when the drivers reach Laguna Seco on Thursday, August 18 (US time).

The participants will then take part in a track parade with Bentley’s chairman, Adrian Hallmark, who will be driving a Blower Car Zero. This was the first concept continuation car that Bentley built and was created to celebrate the 1927 Bentley 4½ Litre “Blower” cars that challenged the racetracks of the world in the 1920s.

Following the parade lap, the Bentley Speed 8 that won Le Mans in 2003 will perform a high-speed lap of the track for the first time in almost 20 years.

Then, Bentley will display the 103 vehicles at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering event. This display will feature the first US delivery of the Bentley Bacalar, referred to as "No. 8" finished in orange, white and blue. The Bentayga EWB Mulliner Gallery will also be featured, as well as a one-off version of the new Bentayga EWB for its US debut.