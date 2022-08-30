Bentley is building an elevator that'll take cars directly to their apartments

Bentley announced back in April last year that it would build America's tallest beachfront residential tower in Miami, and that each residence would have its own in-unit garage.

And now, it's revealed how the cars will climb the 228m building.

The building will have a single-car elevator that will lift vehicles up to the garage attached to the owner's apartment, with the highest being on the 61st floor. Residents will get to sit back and joy the view, as the elevator is enclosed in glass, allowing them to see the common spaces in the lower levels of the building.

The elevator is called the “Dezervator” after Bentley's partner, Dezer Developments. All vehicles are fitted with an RFID tag that automatically gives them access to the building. Once inside, the RFID tag will tell the building where you need to go and a path will become illuminated with lights to direct drivers.

From there, a hydraulic system grabs the tyres of the vehicle and pulls it onto a robotic shuttle system that carries the car (with the driver still sitting inside) to the right level.

Once the car has arrived on the correct floor, the Dezervator stops and operates as a turn table to allow the car and driver to get into their garage.

Residents will either have a four-car garage or a three-car garage, depending on where their apartment is located within the building. They all come fully equipped with EV charging ports too.

On the Bentley Residences website, you can take a virtual tour of the building and check it out for yourself.

Prices of the unit start at $4.2 million with an expected completion date of 2026.