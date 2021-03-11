Bentley reveals its most affordable model yet

Buying a brand new Bentley is something that very few people have gotten to experience, considering that the brand's cheapest car in New Zealand, the Bentayga V8, starts from $337,000.

That was until the British brand unveiled the Bentley Trike, which is described as a combination of “elegance with functionality through a highly adaptable design," among other PR buzzwords.

While the high-class Mulliner portfolio is off-limits for this three-wheeler, buyers can choose from Bentley's regular colour palette when ordering one.

To be fair, it is quite a fancy piece of kit that's designed for babies aged 12 months and over. Until they can be trusted to drive themselves, it can be used in the parent control mode.

As the little ones get older, the seat can be switched around to face forwards, and the footrests can be removed so that the pedals can be used - and then they're on their way!

Bentley mentions that the trike can be used in six different forms based on the child's size, and note that it's equipped with 12 safety features, which makes it “by far the most sophisticated stroller-tricycle on the market.”

While the trike is cheaper than any other Bentley, it still commands a hefty premium over other vehicles in the stroller segment. It starts at around $760, and can supposedly be ordered from your local Bentley dealer.