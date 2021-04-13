Bentley's wild new Pikes Peak Continental GT comes with a Kiwi connection

While Bentley may sit alongside Rolls-Royce at the top of the luxury car food chain, it's a brand with a rich history in motorsport, and this doesn't look like it's stopping anytime soon.

Just recently, the British brand whipped the covers off its latest Pikes Peak car, which is based on a Continental GT, and is the “most extreme road-car-based Bentley ever."

Click here to view all Bentley listings on DRIVEN

On top of wearing some very over-the-top aero, this Continental GT will also be the first Bentley race car that will run on renewable fuel. The Brand is currently testing various blends that will reportedly reduce around 85 per cent of emissions compared to petrol.

Interestingly, engineers not only face the challenge of getting this Continental to run on bio fuel, but also run at a high altitude, where oxygen is as abundant as a regular race track.

That massive wing at the back is the biggest wing that's ever been fitted to a Bentley, and the same goes for that massive two-plane front splitter that's sitting beneath the grille.

Other modifications include the cooling scoops that have replaced the rear windows, and the mandatory stop watch that's mounted on the roll cage right next to the steering wheel.

Beneath the bonnet sits the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as the regular GT3 race car, which was developed using the road car's unit. As you can expect, it will probably produce a fair bit of extra power in this application.

None other than New Zealand's very own Rhys Millen will be driving the Continental GT in the iconic race, who already has two records on the mountain behind the wheel of Bentleys.