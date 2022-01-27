Bentley to release its first EV in 2025

Bentley is promising an electrified future lineup, and is kicking things off in 2025 with its first pure electric vehicle.

Details are very much on the down low, but we can gather that the automaker will conduct final assembly of an electric vehicle in a new factory at its current Crewe facility in England.

The vehicle is rumoured to use advanced driver aids developed by Audi, its parent company within the larger VW Group.

This is part of a larger project on sustainability, which is costing the luxury car brand $3.4-billion, and will take place over the next 10 years.

Bentley CEO, Adrian Hallmark, says that this is all to create a long-term sustainable future for the automaker, which will ensure the brands relevance in an electrified future.

Bentley is in a good position to embrace the change, after seeing record sales last year, along with many other luxury car brands. The automaker is already taking steps towards its goal of an electric future, moving its existing models to a hybrid powertrain.

It's not known when we'll hear more information about this mysterious EV that Bentley is said to be producing, and it will likely be some time before we see any pre-production models.