Best cars of the year: AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year 2022 recap

And so the big news has broken: from an incredibly diverse range of cars in 10 separate categories - everything from petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in - the Ford Ranger has been named the overall winner of the AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year for 2022, just beating the BYD Atto 3 and Mitsubishi Outlander to the top podium spot.

Ford gets the glory and well-deserved, too. But we'd also like to offer a massive congratulations to the winners in the 10 individual vehicle categories (from which our top three shortlist and ultimate winner were chosen).

We also named winners for the AA Safest Car award (calculated from Ancap data) and People's Choice award (voted by you, our readers).

If you'd like to watch the special COTY Zooming with DRIVEN show where all the winners were announced, you can do that here.

Below is a recap of the top cars; click on the red links to go to the video presentation and full story for each.

OVERALL WINNER

Ford Ranger

Small SUV: MG ZS

Medium SUV: Kia Sportage

Large SUV: Kia Sorento

Passenger: Honda Jazz

Clean Car HEV: Toyota Highlander

Clean Car PHEV: Mitsubishi Outlander

Clean Car BEV: BYD Atto 3

Luxury: BMW iX

Sports & Performance: Chevrolet Corvette

LCV: Ford Ranger

People's Choice: Toyota RAV4

AA Safest Car: Tesla Model Y