Home / News / Best fast SUVs, GR Yaris, Zooming with DRIVEN S02E04

Best fast SUVs, GR Yaris, Zooming with DRIVEN S02E04

By DRIVEN • 07/08/2020
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

This week, Zooming with DRIVEN, our weekly vidcast hosted by Sam Wallace and the DRIVEN team, asks the big question of SUV or Supercar, we have just $6k to play with in our game of 30-Second Sell, from cars for sale at DRIVEN.co.nz.

We look at the new Yaris, in Hybrid, Cross and super performance GR all-wheel-rive turbo specs, due for NZ by the end of the year.

We play the Car Quiz, this week with a new twist, new host and homage to the farewell Holden issue and Acadia drive.

Missed a part, then see the Zooming with DRIVEN homepage.

Zooming Season 02 Episode 04 content links:

Renault Duster, Toyota Yaris

30 Second Sell cars: Nissan 300ZX, Alfa Romeo 147, Mazda MX-5, VW Passats (as subject car sold)

By DRIVEN • 07/08/2020

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Ford Everest Titanium 3.2D/4Wd Ford Everest Titanium 3.2D/4Wd
Ford Everest Titanium 3.2D/4Wd

$49,990

Ford Ranger Xlt Double Cab W/Sa Ford Ranger Xlt Double Cab W/Sa
Ford Ranger Xlt Double Cab W/Sa

$45,990

Ford Ranger Xlt Double Cab W/Sa 4x4 Ford Ranger Xlt Double Cab W/Sa 4x4
Ford Ranger Xlt Double Cab W/Sa 4x4

$43,990

Toyota Hiace 2.0 P A/T Toyota Hiace 2.0 P A/T
Toyota Hiace 2.0 P A/T

$23,990

We Recommend