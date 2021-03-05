Home / News / Best Subaru for $20K? Zooming with DRIVEN EP 34

Best Subaru for $20K? Zooming with DRIVEN EP 34

By Driven • 05/03/2021
This week for the sixty second sell, we're talking about the best used Subaru bargains on DRIVEN for under $20,000. 

We've got plenty of choices in this category, so we end up with a range of options, and surprisingly just one STI.

You're watching Zooming 60-Second Sell here, delivered in a convenient bite size. If you'd like to see the whole episode, click here.

