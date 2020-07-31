Home / News / Best turbo car for $25k, Zooming with DRIVEN S02E03

Best turbo car for $25k, Zooming with DRIVEN S02E03

By DRIVEN • 31/07/2020
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Zooming with DRIVEN, our weekly vidcast hosted by Sam Wallace and the DRIVEN team, looks into what we'd buy if we won $30m Lotto this Saturday night, we pick our preferred turbo car for $25k off DRIVEN.co.nz in our 30-Second Sell segment, with some typical infighting and mocking of choices, and Sam tells us about his love for his Audi RS4 (hint, it's not a lot this week after a WoF...).

After a week away, Andrew's back with his often controversial, always entertaining Car Quiz, and we discuss the Jeep Gladiator and new Range Rover Defender.

Missed a part, then see the Zooming with DRIVEN homepage.

Zooming Season 02 Episode 03 content links:

Ford Connect

Ford Bronco

Range Rover Defender

30 Second Sell cars: Subaru WRX, Renault Megane RS, Suzuki Swift Sport, Mitsubishi Cordia GSR.

By DRIVEN • 31/07/2020

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Volkswagen Transporter T6 Runner SWB White Volkswagen Transporter T6 Runner SWB White
Volkswagen Transporter T6 Runner SWB White

$33,000

Volvo XC60 T6 Awd R-Design 2.0P Volvo XC60 T6 Awd R-Design 2.0P
Volvo XC60 T6 Awd R-Design 2.0P

$84,990

Volvo V60 T5 R-Design Volvo V60 T5 R-Design
Volvo V60 T5 R-Design

$21,990

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 MPi 2WD A6 Elite PE Hyundai Tucson 2.0 MPi 2WD A6 Elite PE
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 MPi 2WD A6 Elite PE

$39,990

We Recommend