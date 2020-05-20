Big block bargains: Hertz selling off high-performance Chevrolet stock

Just like a lot of businesses around the world, iconic rental car company Hertz has been hit by the Covid-19 restrictions extremely hard, and as a result, has had to file for bankruptcy, and move a lot of its rental stock.

Unlike most rental car companies, Hertz is known for its affiliation with American muscle cars, and has always offered a fleet of V8-powered coupes to its customers. And unsurprisingly, these have been the first to hit the auction block.

If you are currently in the market for a Chevrolet Corvette or Camaro, this wouldn't be a bad time to look into importing one of these cars, as they have been listed for reasonably cheap prices.

There are currently over 20 Hertz Edition C7 Z06's listed for sale over in America, and while they aren't the highly-anticipated C8 models, they still pack a serious punch.

Thanks to the 6.2-litre supercharged LT4 engine, these Z06 models produce a handsome 484kW, which is sent to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission in this Hertz application.

All of these Corvettes are finished with an eye-catching yellow and black colour scheme representative of the Hertz logo.

Alongside these Corvettes, a bunch of Camaro SS and ZL1 models have also been listed online. Unlike the Corvettes, these Camaro models feature some pretty serious upgrades.

The SS models have been bumped to 357kW, while a Callaway supercharger package has boosted the ZL1 models to 559kW — 82kW over the standard car's output.