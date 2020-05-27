Big boy's toy: Rolls-Royce unveils obscene hand-built $27,000 model car

What can you buy with $27,000? Perhaps a slightly broken in Toyota Corolla, or a very nicely looked after Porsche Boxter. A few Aussie V8 classics can be had in that ballpark, as can an AMG V8 or two.

Alternatively, though, you could also buy one of these big, square, metallic paper weights.

As per exclusive luxury-car marque tradition, Rolls-Royce has shown off a new ultimate accessory for its most dedicated customers; a diecast version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

Built in 1:8 scale (making it over twice the size of a standard 1:18-scale model), it truly embodies the sickening attention to detail Rolls-Royce is known for. Many of the materials that appear on the real car appear on the diecast. I'll let them explain.

"The replica is hand-painted using Rolls-Royce colour-matched paint, then hand-polished to the marque’s exacting specification; the coachline is even applied using a fine brush, just as it is on the original," says Rolls-Royce.

Watch: $500,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan is taken off road

"Clients may choose from a palette of around 40,000 ‘standard’ colours, or replicate their own personal Bespoke finish. The fully-functioning exterior lights are operated by a Cullinan-branded remote control; under the bonnet is a perfect likeness of the ‎iconic 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

"On opening the coach doors, illuminated treadplates are revealed, leading to an interior designed and executed with the materials, skill and attention to detail lavished on Cullinan itself.

"From the headrest embroidery and wood finishes to seat piping and stitching, these Bespoke creations allow clients to recreate their full-size vehicle with astonishing accuracy, or even envision future Cullinans to add to their collection."

As you can see, the headlights and taillights also light up. There's lots of other neat touches too, although it hasn't been confirmed whether each model will come with its own pair of bespoke disembodied hands as per the images.

And this brings us to price. The big little Cullinan is priced at US$17,100 ($27,610), but it gets more complicated than that. Top Gear reported that, with certain options ticked, someone could pay as much as £30,000 ($60,000) on one of these things. An amazing feat of engineering? Probably. A sensible, intelligent financial decision? Probably not.

Just buy an old Rolls-Royce for similar coin instead. I promise it'll be more fun that 'vrooming' one of these around your desk.