Big-brand 'no haggle' used car operation takes over former Holden site in South Auckland

A former Holden dealership in South Auckland has turned into a big-brand used car business that aims to “disrupt” the market with fixed prices and a standard 12-month powertrain protection plan.

Easyauto123 has opened on the former site of Davies Motors Holden in Cavendish Drive, Manukau. It’s part of Eagers Automotive, the biggest car retailer in Australasia. The brand was launched in Perth in 2016, followed by another four sites across Australia.

Much of the sales concept is online driven, includes 24-hour holds with a $500 deposit and can include nationwide delivery. Fixed-price servicing is offered and cars sold by easy123 come with $20 Warrant of Fitness inspections for life. The company also offers free loan cars for servicing and repairs.

Eagers says the idea is a “premium” customer experience for used cars.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to save money without compromising on quality or service,” says Mike Critchley, Eagers Automotive NZ general manager.

“It’s about injecting fun back into the used car buying process; easyauto123 is committed to righting the negative stereotypes about buying used, from the fear of buying a lemon, to the risk of paying too much, and the lack of service after purchase.”

“It appeals to a broad demographic that want choice in a different selling format with easy finance and no pressure-selling, combined with ongoing peace of mind motoring.” says Critchley.

“It’s about offering used car customers a premium and easy buying experience”.

The site is continuing to operate as a Holden service operation following the launch of easyauto123.