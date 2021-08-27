Big enough? Chevrolet's massive Silverado HD confirmed for NZ

General Motors’ successor to Holden has locked in plans to introduce an enormous new ute in New Zealand.

The Chevrolet Silverado HD will be one of the biggest utes on the road when it arrives later this year.

Designed for heavy duty work, the pick-up truck is capable of towing almost six tonnes – or roughly twice that of smaller diesel dual-cab utes.

Powered by an enormous 6.6-litre turbo diesel V8 with 332kW and 1234Nm, the range-topping Silverado drives all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

New Zealand examples converted to right-hand-drive in the Victorian factory formerly used by Holden Special Vehicles come loaded with a blacked-out appearance pack as standard.

Chevrolet’s Z71 off-road package also includes rugged suspension, all-terrain tyres and underbody armour.

While the last Silverado was a basic beast, the latest model is loaded with equipment such as a massive 15-inch head-up display system, an 8-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring, and driver aids such as forward collision and rear cross-traffic alerts.

You also get heated and cooled leather seats, clever cameras to make towing easier, and far more space than regular ute drivers are accustomed to.

None of this comes cheap, though.

Priced from $159,990 plus on-road costs, the Silverado HD will be one of the most expensive utes on the road, joining similarly over-the-top RAM trucks at the top of the market.

The big rig will join Chevrolet’s new Corvette sports car in showrooms around New Zealand later this year, completing GMSV’s new range.

- News.com.au