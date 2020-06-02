Big nose: 2021 BMW 4-Series coupe leaked ahead of official launch

If you had hoped that BMW was limiting those incredibly large kidney grilles to the i4 coupe, you wouldn't be alone, but unfortunately, it looks like they are now a 4-Series staple.

Over the weekend, a brochure of the upcoming 4-Series coupe leaked, which shows the car in all its glory. BMW is set to officially unveil the car at a digital launch tomorrow.

Just like the outgoing model, this new 4-Series is built on the CLAR platform, which is shared with the 3-Series. This means that the entire engine range can be shared with its four-door sibling.

In this application, BMW has claimed that the 4's chassis has been specially tuned to provide sharper handling characteristics while retaining "excellent" comfort levels.

As you would expect, the usual four and six-cylinder engine options will be available with this new coupe, and the M440i xDrive will gain a mild hybrid system to push the power figure closer to the 300kW mark.

A plug-in hybrid 4-Series coupe is also rumoured to happen at some point, which would make sense considering that a plug-in 3-Series sedan is already on the market.

At the top of the tree sits the M4 coupe, which is said to get power from the same 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine as the X3 M and X4 M.

On the inside, this coupe will share a cabin with the new 3-Series sedan, meaning the three-spoke steering wheel, and dual-screen infotainment system will be the same.