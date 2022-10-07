Bigger battery, bigger performance punch for Hyundai Ioniq 5 - but there's a catch

Hyundai has upped the battery size on its Ioniq 5 from 72.6kWh to 77.4kWh and increased electric-motor output from 225kW to 239kW, making it 0.1sec faster to 100km/h (5.1sec). That's the good news.

The bad news is that you'll have to buy the flagship Ioniq 5 Limited AWD to get the upgrades, which sells at an increased price of $117,990. A Limited AWD version continues with the smaller battery and power output for $111,990; the same powertrain is also available in entry-level specification for $97,990.

The battery/power upgrade brings the Ioniq 5 into line with the sister (but still rival) Kia EV6, which was launched with the 77.4kWh unit from the start. The Kia costs $111,990 in top GT-Line trim.

The bigger battery is more about the extra power than increased range: the Ioniq 5 Limited AWD achieves 454km on the WLTP test cycle, 6km short of the smaller-battery version.

The new top-model Ioniq 5 gets some extra kit to further justify the higher price. It now comes with a three-pin plug in the cabin to power electrical devices (again, matching the Kia) and a new heads-up display with augmented reality.

There are now three different battery sizes for Ioniq 5 buyers to choose from. Hyundai New Zealand has kept the entry 58kWh RWD model under $80,000 to qualify for the Government's $8625 Clean Car Discount (just, at $79,990), while the 72.6kWh RWD model is $89,990.