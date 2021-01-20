Bit much? Hennessey debuts 1000HP RAM-based 'Mammoth' ute

While Hennessey isn't known for its stellar customer service practices, it is known for turning already-fast vehicles into speed machines that defy the laws of physics through sheer power.

Unsurprisingly, the Texas-based tuner shop's latest take on RAM's TRX is no different, and it should be said that no 3-tonne American truck should be able to move as fast as this one does.

Dubbed the Mammoth 1000, it is the first four-wheeled truck to come out Hennessey with more than 1000hp on tap. This is down to a serious set of upgrades done to the TRX's supercharged V8.

Thanks to an upgraded supercharger, new pulleys, stainless-steel headers, a high-flow exhaust, and new calibration, the 6.2-litre mill now pumps out an earth-shattering 755kW and 1,314Nm of torque.

As the TRX's stock 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds simply wasn't enough, the Mammoth can complete the same sprint in just 3.2 seconds, a feat of nature that shouldn't be possible from a truck of this size.

"The RAM 1500 TRX is exciting in stock configuration, but I'm seeking extraordinary," said CEO John Hennessey. "The Mammoth 1000 upgrades completely transform this impressive pickup into something astonishingly powerful, visually exciting, and indisputably unique."

If you are interested in getting your hands on one of these gas-guzzling beasts, Hennessey only plans on building 200 of them, and will only be sold in America for around $300,000.