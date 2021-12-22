Bit much? Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 set to sell for over $1.6 million

For as long as it has been around, Mercedes-Benz's G-Class has been the pinnacle of off-road ability, so adding another axle, and an extra two wheels should only make it even more capable, right?

That remains to be seen, but the German automotive giant certainly made a splash back in 2017 when it whipped the covers of the ginormous G63 AMG 6x6 pick-up truck.

First going on sale around the $600,000 mark, it was only destined for the world's rich and famous, and as such, this Brabus-tuned example fell into the hands of internet celebrity Dan Blizerian.

Now it's back up for sale on auction site Bring a Trailer, where the most recent bid has eclipsed the $1.6 million mark.

Starting out life as a "regular" six-wheeled G-Class, this G63 was modified with Brabus' B63S-700 package, which only ups the ante by a lot.

The 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine now pumps out a healthy 521kW (700HP) and 960Nm. Performance times weren't officially released, but we can imagine that this thing would seriously move.

In terms of handling, it gets 18-inch Hutchinson beadlock wheels mounted with 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and Brembo brakes at all six wheels - something you can't brag about very often.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of this G63 is the fact that it has travelled almost 13,000km since new. Considering it's the size of a modest apartment in Auckland, that's no easy feat.

If you have $2 million stashed away for the most ridiculous thing money can buy, here's the link to the auction - go have some fun!