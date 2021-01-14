Home / News / BMW announces plans to ditch dual-clutch transmissions for good

BMW announces plans to ditch dual-clutch transmissions for good

By Andrew Sluys • 14/01/2021
Search Driven for BMW for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

For years, car enthusiasts like us have banged on about how the manual transmission was dying a slow death and how we aren't happy about it, but we've all swallowed our three-pedaled pride, and have had to accept it. 

Now we're facing another challenge, it looks like the dual-clutch transmission is set to face the same fate, with BMW recently announcing plans to ditch fast-shifting units in its vehicle line-up. 

Click here to view all BMW M3 listings on DRIVEN

Found in most of the M cars from recent times, the M dual-clutch transmission was loved by many, and managed to keep the old "ultimate driving machine" mantra alive through lightning-fast shifts. 

Confirming the sad news to The Drive, the BMW spokesperson mentioned that six-speed manual transmission will remain in the M line-up, although we miss out on those here in New Zealand

To shed some light on why the German brand has decided to drop the transmission, the spokesperson provided an easy-to-digest list of pros: 

"Compared to a 7-speed M dual-clutch transmission (DCT), the current M 8-speed automatic (8HP):"

  • Matches the performance of the DCT
  • Additional gear allows for more closely spaced gears.
  • Improves fuel economy.
  • Allows for use with xDrive all-wheel drive, whereas the DCT transmission was designed for rear-wheel drive applications only.

BMW first started to replace its dual-clutch units with the eight-speed automatic back in 2018 with the F90 M5. These days, a lot of the M range uses the automatic unit, including the X5 M and X6 M. 

Whether you're a fan of the auto or the dual-clutch, neither provides the same experience as a good on manual, so now might be the best time to get your hands on a three-pedaled BMW, like this one

By Andrew Sluys • 14/01/2021

Tags

BMW
For Sale on Driven

More like this
BMW 320i 320i BMW 320i 320i
BMW 320i 320i

$85,250

BMW 218d 218d BMW 218d 218d
BMW 218d 218d

$38,950

BMW 320i 320i BMW 320i 320i
BMW 320i 320i

$50,350

BMW 530d 530d BMW 530d 530d
BMW 530d 530d

$63,250

We Recommend