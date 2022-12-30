BMW at CES 2023: Knight Rider, Arnie, a concept car and something called Dee. Huh?
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
The first big motor show of the year hasn't been a motor show for a long time now. It's the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, usually held in early January and a burgeoning showcase for high-end carmakers to launch new concept cars and (especially) technology.
CES 2023 kicks off on January 5 and carmakers have been teasing their forthcoming wares for weeks now. But BMW has taken the idea of a tease to extremes by employing the services of two 1980s action TV and movie icons.
View this post on Instagram
Both David Hasselhoff and Arnold Schwarzenegger have featured in BMW Instagram posts this month talking to/about a mysterious virtual presence called "Dee".
The Hoff appears in full Knight Rider character (iconic TV show, 1982-86, talking car, look it up kids), reunited with KITT in one short post, before being interrupted by a phone call. In a second post (above), he and KITT chat about the mystery that is Dee and look forward to CES.
READ MORE
In an earlier post, Schwarzenegger appears in full motion-capture suit, getting help from Dee to try on new (virtual) clothes. Again, CES in January is referenced.
Oh, and Dee (#DEEMW) has been "hacking" BMW's Insta all month with brief greetings and messages, while BMW admin tries to catch her. Ha ha ha, and so on.
View this post on Instagram
Hmmm. And you though BMW's cars were weird.
All will be revealed next month at CES. BMW chief financial officer Nicolas Peter has already announced the company will have a new Vision concept car at the show, showcasing its bespoke Neue Klasse EV platform: “At the CES in Las Vegas, we will be presenting a visionary vehicle that will underpin our digital expertise. The future of the BMW Group is electric, circular and digital.”
So, a new EV concept, digital assistants, vintage entertainers and a tip of the hat to the world's most famous talking car. More to come next month.