BMW brings out the big guns for local M3 and M4 launch

BMW's M3 sedan is a true icon. While it wasn't the first model to come from the German performance brand, that title belongs to the M1 supercar, it's since established itself as the most successful.

While the German brand only managed to move 18,000 M3s in the first iteration, that number jumped to 86,000 with the introduction of the third-generation M3. It increased again to 111,000 when the two-door and four-door models were separated into the M3/M4 pairing, and that gets us to the present day with the recently-revealed sixth-generation performance cars.

Earlier this week, BMW New Zealand launched these two new cars at the North Shore Airport, where the cars could "fly" free along the main runway. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get behind the wheel, but were instead able to "experience the thrill" from the passenger seat.

Before we were able to experience the beasts, proceedings kicked off in a very well-decorated hangar, where the new M4 was the centre piece. BMW New Zealand’s chief, Karol Abrasowicz-Madej then explained the significance of the high-performance vehicles.

Impressively, one in every four new BMW models sold in New Zealand is from the M range, and while that figure includes M-Performance vehicles, it shows how enthusiast-heavy our market is.

As we've covered in the past, BMW New Zealand will only be bringing in the range-topping Competition M3 and M4 models — which is a bittersweet proposition.

It means that the twin-turbo engines are boosted up to a hefty 375kW as standard, but also means that New Zealand buyers don't get the option of a manual transmission, with the Competition coming exclusively with the eight-speed automatic unit.

Speaking of the engine, BMW's new one is as good as straight-sixes get. In usual fashion, it displaces just 3 litres, but the two turbos strapped to the side help push the peak torque figure to 650Nm, giving it a 0-100km/h time of just 3.9 seconds.

On paper, this figure isn't overly impressive considering that the Audi RS4 can complete the same sprint in 3.8 seconds, but considering that the Beamer sends power exclusively to the rear wheels, it's definitely worth writing home about.

Power surges on from low in the rev range, and pulls all the way through to 7200rpm. The lack of wheel slip whilst launching is a tech marvel in itself, and the same goes for how planted it was between cones in the slalom test.

That's not to say that you can't still have fun, though. Turning BMW's Dynamic Traction Control off puts all 375kW unrestricted kilowatts beneath your right foot, and you're free to use them as you please.

In our case, the BMW driver used all these ponies for some old-fashioned drifting fun, sliding through the airport's access roads off the runway. Our driver noted that whilst the M4 coupe is easier to throw sideways, both cars have no trouble sliding once the wheels get spinning. Arguably the coolest (and meme-worthy) aspect of this M pairing is the Drift Analyzer, which will give you a five-star rating based on how competent the driver is whilst sideways.

As with most M cars, buyers can choose from a catalogue of performance parts offered from the factory. These include the M carbon seats ($7,500), interior and exterior carbon packages ($9,500), ceramic brakes ($16,500), and a few others.

It's worth noting that BMW is planning on bringing X-Drive variants of the M3 and M4 into New Zealand in the future, which will benefit from the brand's all-wheel drive system.

Priced from $168,990, the new M3 Competition comes in cheaper than its two-door sibling, which starts at $172,990. Both are offered with a five-year/100,00km warranty, and BMW's connected drive services.