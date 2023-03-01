BMW i7 limousine on trial with NZ Government: a new ride for Chris (we're not sure which one yet)

The New Zealand Government will trial the new pure-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan, as well as an incoming plug-in hybrid version, as BMW NZ seeks to keep its flagship limousine's status as the Beehive’s VIP fleet kingpin.

Adam Shaver, BMW Group NZ managing director (below), says sharing the new generation of the car that has provided a plush chauffeur-driven ride in diesel form for the Prime Minister, visiting VIPs and Crown Ministers for three generations, is being organised.

“We are working on some opportunities for representatives to get to know the car.

“These kinds of discussions happen over a very long period of time … and they also involve Munich.”

If the Government wants to buy, the factory is ready to supply what would be a multi-million dollar prize deal, regardless the i7 – the first fully electric version of the brand’s flagship sedan - has only just arrived and the PHEV 750e isn’t due until around August.

“I think 2023 is the year when that will be feasible,” Shaver says.

“Right now i7 has attracted huge amounts of attention, in a lot of markets.

“It has got a high level of demand, but certainly - as production ramps up – we expect to be able discuss these types of opportunities.”

That went for the PHEV as well. “We are pretty transparent about we could offer them and what we can do. A lot depends on their needs.”

In showroom form, the models have respective stickers of $276,900 and $229,900, but indication is that’s not a reference Government needs to take too seriously.

Apart from the administration likely seeking its traditional fleet discount, there’s potential the cars could be built to a bespoke specification that removes some luxuries, a requirement which has sealed the deal previously.

The only unknown is if the i7 can be delivered in an armoured version, to replace a current car thought to have the factory’s protection package.

Shaver thinks political preference for going either fully electric with i7, which can reach more than 600km on a charge, or at least to electrified with 750e – which marries a 3.0-litre petrol to an electric drivetrain provisioning up to 89km electric-only driving – will be strong, whichever major party holds power after the general election on October 14.

He wouldn’t be drawn into predicting which "Chris" – Prime Minister Chris Hipkins or opposition leader Christopher Luxon – might most likely be riding in the back seat from that time.

“We do our share of crystal ball gazing but I’m not going to venture into who is going to win the election.”

But would it make a difference? Shaver, who came into his role last year, speaks as an outsider; he’s Canadian by birth, grew up in Germany and also holds Australian citizenship.

“I don’t really think it makes any difference. My take on NZ as a country, and also of New Zealand politics, is that there is a genuine desire to reduce emissions.

“That applies to both (Labour and National). They may have different approaches, but I think they both want to do this.

“From that perspective, it doesn’t matter who.

“I know the Government obviously, to walk the talk, is putting a lot of pressure on all of all their fleets to electrify. That’s a trend that we certainly believe we are well-equipped to help with.”

As of 2021 60 per cent of 73 vehicles in the ministerial Crown fleet were classed as EVs - up from 29 per cent in 2019.

Until now, though, there’s not been any feasible solution to replacing the 32 G11 series BMWs, which represent as the third tranche of diesel 7 Series. They have been in ministerial service since 2016 – a longer period than their predecessors.

While the current cars’ 190kW/560Nm single-turbo diesel 3.0-litre engine seems efficient and clean enough to achieve neutral status under Clean Car, it nonetheless is not in keeping with the drive to transition the fleet to emissions-free status.

BMW and arch-rival Mercedes Benz are the primary preferred brands to supply cars to Government fleets globally.

Mercedes is also selling an electric limo that competes with the i7. That model, the EQS, is only available in sports-tuned AMG 53 format, which makes it $14k dearer than the i7.

Like the Mercedes, the BMW model is also dual motor and has DC fast charging, but the power outputs behind Munich roundel are less extreme: 400kW/745Nm versus 310kW/900Nm from the Stuttgart provision, which also avails in Dynamic Pack form from which those outputs rise to 560kW/1020Nm.

While the BMW is slower to 100km/h – that’s said to take 4.7 seconds (0.7s faster than its petrol counterpart) against the Benz’s 3.8-3.4 seconds – it ekes a lot more range. The 106kWh battery pack allows for up to 625km of range. That’s around 100km further than the EQS.

BMW NZ is citing its first fully electric limo will combine driving pleasure, unsurpassed long-distance comfort and an outstanding digital experience while showcasing new styling that underlines its commanding road presence.

The 7 Series now features the BMW Curved Display which integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, running the brand's latest iDrive 8 infotainment software.

It has stacks of luxuries, all the surfaces being covered in quality wool and leather trims, and there are fancy headlights, self-opening and closing doors and, from later in the year, rear seat occupants will be able to view stuff on a fold down big screen.

The 7 Series has always been used by BMW as the debut vehicle for new safety technology, so its occupants are comprehensively protected. Along with a vast array of airbags and active headrests to reduce injury in the case of a crash, it uses a suite of cameras and sensors to monitor the road, in a bid to prevent a crash in the first place.