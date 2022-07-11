BMW is making paint from sewage in sustainability move

BMW is no stranger to dealing with crap. Late last year, the automaker started producing energy for EVs out of cow poo.

Now, the company is getting its hands dirty once more, in collaboration with BASF, with plans to make sustainable paints from sewage.

Yup, that's right. BMW is making paint out of poop.

BMW and BASF aim to make the painting process more sustainable, by replacing petroleum-based components with raw materials from organic waste including bio-waste, which is waste from sewage treatment plants.

The companies say that this will both reduce the number of fossil resources required in materials and cut down emissions that are typically released in the production and transport of crude oil.

The new corrosion protection and paint process reduces CO2 emissions by 40 percent and will be used at two of BMW’s plants, including Leipzig, Germany and Rosslyn, South Africa.

Joachim Post, BMW’s head of purchasing and supplier network, says “by reducing our use of fossil raw materials, we can conserve natural resources and lower CO2 emissions at the same time.”