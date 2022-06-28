BMW M reveals all-new 3.0 CSL Hommage

If you are familiar with BMW's M division, then you'd likely be aware of the 3.0 CSL, which is not only one of the first, but is still one of the most iconic BMW performance cars of all time.

Since its introduction back in the 1970s, BMW has returned to pay tribute to this car more than once, but the upcoming 3.0 CSL Hommage looks to be the wildest yet.

Just recently, the German brand posted these photos of the Hommage wearing an extremely bold wrap that shows a bunch of M's most iconic cars. But despite this wrap, we can already see a few pretty serious changes.

As it's based on the current-gen M4, the most obvious change are the smaller kidney grilles at the front. It also gets an all-new bumper that gives it a more aggressive look.

At the rear it wears a similar roof wing to the original CSL, as well as a large rear spoiler. This spoiler is also built into the widened rear guards, giving it a very meaty look.

In terms of power, BMW M has kept very quiet, but the rumours say that it will be using a tuned version of the M4's twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine. With this in mind, it should have over 400kW.

What's more, keeping in line with the CSL's heritage, it should be exclusively offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Production for this all-new model should reportedly start near the end of the year, with a limited number made.