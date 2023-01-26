BMW M3 CS revealed: leery lightness for special version of super-sedan

BMW has sharpened the focus of its M3 with a new CS version, boasting more power and reduced weight.

The "limited run" CS is not to be confused with the even-more-focused M4 CSL previously announced, although it shares that model's uprated (with higher boost pressure) 405kW/650Nm 3.0-litre turbo-six engine - 30kW more than the standard M3 Competition xDrive. The engine features an upgraded lightweight crankcase, weight-saving cylinder bores and a 3D-printed head.

BMW has trimmed 20kg from the M3 CS, thanks in part to new carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, but that's still well shy of the 100kg saved in the M4 CSL. No matter: the M3 CS is actually the faster of the two to 100km/h thanks to all-wheel drive, hitting 100km/h in 3.4 seconds (M4 CSL 3.6sec).

An eight-speed automatic is standard and the xDrive system is rear-biased, with a fully variable Active M Differential at the back. The M menu allows a 4WD Sport setting to direct even more power to the rear, or drivers can disable the stability control and go into pure 2WD mode.

The chassis has been reconfigured for the CS, with unique steering calibration, "axle kinematics", damper settings and anti-roll bars.

Standard specification for the special-edition model includes M Compound brakes with brake callipers painted in red, while there is also the option to fit M Carbon ceramic brakes. The forged M light-alloy wheels come in the choice of Gold Bronze or black.

The mixed-size footwear is 19in at the front and 20in at the rear; as a no-cost option, buyers can choose bespoke high-performance or semi-slick track tyres.

The M Driver's Package is standard, which includes an electronically limited top speed of 305km/h.

Besides its carbon fibre roof, the M3 CS uses CFRP for its bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser and rear spoiler.

Its centre console, the shift paddles on the steering wheel and its interior trim strips are also all manufactured from CFRP. M Carbon bucket seats are fitted. The titanium rear silencer shaves more than four kilograms off the weight of the exhaust system.

A new Frozen Solid White metallic paint finish is exclusive to the M3 CS. Other design cues include exposed carbon fibre surfaces for the roof, two indents in the bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, M exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and rear apron combine with the black side skirts and M gills. Signal Green solid, Brooklyn Grey metallic and Sapphire Black metallic are also available.

The front end sports a weight-saving, frameless kidney grille with a stripped-back air "reminiscent of racing machines" says BMW. The Laserlight headlights illuminate in yellow instead of white, both during the welcome sequence when the vehicle is unlocked and while low beam or high beam is switched on – a visual reference to BMW's GT racecars.

The CS is not yet confirmed for New Zealand sale, but BMW will launch it in Australia in the second half of this year - so it's possible a few examples will be offered here. At a price, though: the Aussie ask is $249,900, or around $100k more than the standard M3 Competition.