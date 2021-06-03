BMW New Zealand reveals plans for all-new electric line-up

BMW is starting to ramp up its assault on the electric vehicle market with the launch of two all-new models the i4 coupe and iX SUV.

Kiwis will get to sample the iX SUV towards the end of the year when BMW launches two new battery-powered vehicles: the iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50.

Electric motors combined for 240kW/630Nm in the iX 40 model and a beefy 385kW/765Nm in the iX xDrive50 version.

BMW claims the iX xDrive40 can sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in 6.1 seconds and the iX xDrive50 can hit that speed in a rapid 4.6 seconds.

iX xDrive40 versions are fitted with a 77kWh battery that provides a driving range of up to 425km. The iX xDrive50 variant gets a large 112kWh battery pack that allows for up to 630km of driving range.

The iX xDrive40 can receive a maximum 150kW charge, which can add 95km of range in 10 minutes and top-up the batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes.

Top-spec iX xDrive50’s bigger battery can accept up to 200kWh of charge, which means it can add 150km of range in 10 minutes and its batteries can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes.

Electric cars automatically slow up the speed of charging for the last 20 per cent so the battery doesn’t overheat.

The iX xDrive40 comes with plenty of standard goodies such as 21-inch alloy wheels, heated and massaging front leather seats, premium Harman Kardon stereo, ambient lighting and plenty of infotainment tech.

Higher-spec versions get larger 22-inch alloy wheels, sporty styling highlights, panoramic sunroof among other items.

BMW also revealed details for the new i4 Coupe, which is due to arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

Headlining the range is the all-wheel drive i4 M50, which is the first M-badged electric car, and it brings some serious performance with its electric motors pumping out 400kW and 795Nm. This enables it to go from 0-100km.h in 3.9 seconds.

It can accept a maximum of 200kWh charge and can replenish 140km in 10 minutes.

The i4 M50 will be joined by an i4 eDrive40 version, which will be rear-wheel drive and have outputs of 250kW/430Nm and a driving range of up to 590km.

Pricing can be expected to be revealed closer to the launch date of both vehicles.

- News.com.au