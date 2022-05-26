BMW revives iconic colours for 50 Jahre edition M3 Competition

When it comes to a brand that is known for its colour palette, BMW is one of the most iconic, and the brand is cashing in on this by re-releasing a few of its best-known shades on the newest M3.

Known as the 2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, these cars will be limited to just 500 units, and be wearing colours taken from previous-generation M3s.

Starting way back at the beginning of the 3-Series is Cinnabar Red which honours the E30 M3. Next up is the Techno Violet from the E36, and Deep Interlagos Blue from the E46 M3.

Fire Orange III comes from the limited edition Lime Rock Park Edition of the E92 M3, and Limerock Grey which was first found on the F80 M3 CS.

BMW nerds will note that Techno Violet and Deep Interlagos Blue were revived exclusively for this special edition car, and aren't found anywhere else through BMW's lineage.

Complimenting these spectacular colours will be a set of Style 826M wheels finished in a matte black finish that isn't available on any other M3.

These 500 cars will also get the '50 Jahre' badges that use BMW's iconic motorsport colours.