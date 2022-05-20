BMW's 405kW M4 CSL confirmed for New Zealand

It's been over 50 years since a BMW first wore the 'CSL' badge, and over two decades since the last one, but we can finally confirm that the epic CSL is making a return for the newest-generation M4 coupe.

Like both previous iterations, this extremely limited model is up on power and down on weight, making it one of the most track-focused sports cars that will hit the market.

At the business end of this new CSL sits the same twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six as the standard M4, but thanks to a few upgrades, it now produces an impressive 405kW, which is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission.

In terms of weight, BMW M has managed to shave off 100kg in this CSL, meaning that it now tips the scales at just 1,625kg, and will rocket to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

The adaptive suspension system has the car sitting eight millimetres lower than a standard M4, and it will come on carbon ceramic brakes as standard.

On the inside, a set of fixed-back bucket seats show just how high-performance the CSL is, and these units alone helped the car shed 24kg.

As a testament to how track-focused this CSL is, BMW lapped the Nurburgring in just 7:15.677, making it the fastest road-going BMW to ever lap this iconic German track.

Just 1000 of these M4 CSLs will be built, making it one of the rarest BMWs around.

According to BMW New Zealand, pricing and allocation will be confirmed closer to the local launch date of Q4 2022.

DRIVEN will be heading to Lake Como for the official unveiling event tomorrow, so keep an eye out on of social media channels for coverage!