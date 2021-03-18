BMW's all-electric iX SUV confirmed for New Zealand

While it may have a face that divides the internet, BMW is serious about bringing its all-electric SUV to the world, recently confirming New Zealand availability.

BMW's local arm mentioned that we should be getting the iX in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the xDrive40 and the flagship xDrive50 completing the local line-up.

While we're yet to find out the full differences between these models, BMW has confirmed that the xDrive40 will have 'more than 240kW', and the xDrive50 will get 'more than 370kW'. 0-100km/h times are between the five and six-second marks.

In terms of batteries, the xDrive50 gets an impressive 100kWh unit, and the xDrive40 will have a 70kWh one. This larger unit is reportedly good for over 600km of range, while the smaller one will do more than 400km.

As far as pricing goes, BMW New Zealand is planning on revealing official figures closer to the launch date.

“Technology is driving the advances we need to tackle the greatest challenges,” said BMW chairman Oliver Zipse. “This applies in particular to climate protection. We are in no doubt: mobility has to be sustainable if it is to represent a truly outstanding solution. For the BMW Group, premium mobility is not possible without responsibility.

“We made a promise and we will deliver on that promise: the market launch of the BMW iX will get underway at the end of this year with a two-pronged approach – in the form of the BMW iX xDrive40 and BMW iX xDrive50,” added BMW member of the board of management Pieter Nota.