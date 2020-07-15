BMW's first fully-electric SUV revealed as the 2021 iX3

Following numerous leaks and reports, BMW has finally lifted the lid on its first electric SUV, and unlike the quirky i3 that was released back in 2012, it looks exactly how you'd expect a battery-powered BMW to look.

Based on the current generation BMW X3, the iX3 is powered by the fifth-generation eDrive system, which makes use of an 80kWh battery, and an electric motor that provides 210kW and 400Nm.

While it hasn't undergone any official range testing just yet, the German brand claims that a range of 460km is possible from a single charge per the WLTP.

To offer a "classical BMW driving experience" power is sent exclusively through the rear wheels, and the 0-100km/h sprint can be completed in a respectable 6.8 seconds before the limited top speed of 180km/h is reached.

Compatible with 150kW of DC fast-charging, the iX3 can recharge to 80 per cent in just 34 minutes. If you're in a hurry, a 10-minute fast charge will add around 100km to the iX3's range.

You'll notice that the exterior styling is largely based off the regular X3, but with some electric-friendly styling cues. These include the blue accents found around the SUV, and the blank white grille and rear bumper.

On the inside, this electric styling carries through with the blue accent found on the shifter as well as the start button. Both the digital gauge cluster and the infotainment system displays information about the electric powertrain.

This iX3 is the first of three new electric models that BMW is rolling out around the world, with the i4 and the iNext SUV on the horizon. Both these cars are set to arrive by the end of 2021, and are being built in the company's Chinese plant.

If you are interested, the iX3 is set to go on sale in China this year, with European sales kicking off next year. We can't imagine that we'd get it before Europe, so don't expect to see it any time before 2021.