BMW's highly anticipated M3 Touring finally revealed in full

Despite the fact that BMW has been building four-door M3s for decades now, an official family-hauling wagon version is still yet to see the light of day, until now.

To be revealed over in England at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the M3 Touring marks a milestone in BMW's rich M history, and we can imagine that it's going to sell like hotcakes.

Based on the M3 Competition xDrive, this wagon features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that makes 375kW and 650Nm. This is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of performance, it's able to hit 100km/h from a standing start in just 3.6 seconds before topping out at a limited top speed of 280km/h.

Like most performance cars these days, it was tested at the Nürburgring, where it managed to lap the iconic ring in 7:35, which now makes it the fastest wagon to ever do it.

In terms of styling, it wears the same aggressive features as the normal M3, including the large front grilles, widened wheel arches, vented front guards, and a large diffuser at the rear.

Where it excels above the sedan is in the practicality segment, as it offers up to 1,510 litres of luggage space.

On the inside, it gets the new curved monitor set-up which consists of a 12.-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 14.9-inch infotainment display.

As with the rest of the M3 range, the hardcore carbon bucket seats are an option.

Though New Zealand availability is yet to be revealed, the M3 Touring has been confirmed to land in Australia in Q1 of next year, so we can imagine that we'd be the same over here.