BMW's highly-anticipated M3 Touring wagon set for production

While SUVs might not be cool in the eyes of a car enthusiast, low-slung station wagons sit at the other end of this spectrum, and are some of the coolest vehicles to ever exist.

Over the years we've seen some exceptionally cool wagons come from Europe, like AMG's C and E wagons, Volvo's Polestar wagons, and who can forget the best wagon of them all - the Audi RS6.

Click here to view all BMW listings on DRIVEN

It seems BMW has finally woken up to what the enthusiasts want, and the German brand recently confirmed that the highly-anticipated M3 Touring wagon is finally going to be a thing, and we're exceptionally excited.

The press release reveals that this M3 Touring will be the first of its kind in the model's 34-year history, but that'll be more like 36 years when this model finally breaks cover.

"In Garching near Munich, home of BMW M, work is being carried out on a further dream-come-true: For the first time in the history of BMW M, the model range will be complemented by a BMW M3 Touring," the release says. "The first BMW M3 Touring is still in the early stage of its approximate two-year series development process."

Set to be unveiled next month, the new M3 and M4 duo are powered by the same twin-turbo straight-six engine found in the X3 and X4 M models, which makes 360kW.

While 2022 is still a while away, BMW has told international press to keep their eyes peeled for M3 Touring test mules that will start popping up in camouflage at Germany's Nürburgring.

Render - Zer.o.wt