BMW's new iX electric SUV proves that the grilles are here to stay

Back in 2013, when electric power was still a reasonably foreign concept in passenger vehicles, BMW whipped the covers off the i3, closely followed by the similarly-styled i8 'supercar'.

Both of these cars (more so the i3) have been commended for being brilliant cars, plagued by the problem of being a little before their time, leading to disappointing sales figures.

Click here to view all BMW listings on DRIVEN

Now that electric vehicles are in the mainstream, BMW has unveiled the latest fully-electric 'i' offering, coming in the form of the iX, which is a bespoke SUV and serves as the brand's technology flagship.

According to BMW, this car has been developed from the inside out, with the main goal of providing “quality of life and wellbeing for drivers and passengers.”

Given that this is an electric SUV, it has no need for a grille of any kind, meaning that BMW is obviously standing by the oversized kidney grilles that we first saw on the M3 and M4 pair.

While it's hard to judge the iX's size from images, it is reportedly as long as an X5, but the low-slung roofline means that it's the same height as an X6. The massive wheels make it look like an X7, just to confuse potential buyers even more.

Like a lot of electric cars, the iX's true beauty lies in the interior, which has been designed to look like a lounge. You'll also notice the "exceptionally large" panoramic glass roof, which adds to the luxury feel.

In terms of electric performance, two electric motors work together to produce a combined output of over 370kW, giving it a 0-100km/h time of under five seconds.

A 100kWh battery allows for a claimed range of 600km, a figure that is backed up by WLTP testing. It will also be capable of fast charging up to 200kW, meaning that it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under 40 minutes.