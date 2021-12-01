BMW's XM performance SUV revealed with big power and even bigger grilles

The last time that BMW produced a standalone 'M' model was back in 1978, and it was the iconic M1. Now while this has stood the test of time as the best-looking BMW ever, the brand's second standalone M model won't get the same title.

Unlike the M1, this new M model is an SUV, and while the XM is just a concept for now, we already know that BMW is more than capable of following through with these ginormous grilles if it sees fit.

According to BMW, this bold front end provides “a preview of the new front end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models”. This basically means that the new 7-Series will be following suit early next year.

Unlike the new M3 and M4, which have very vertical grilles, the ones on the XM seem to be a lot wider than they are high, making them look like a pair of oversized nostrils.

While the rest of the SUV's styling isn't as offensive as this front end, it's extremely boxy in design, and the rear end looks to be something that's been pulled out of a futuristic movie.

Though it is yet to be confirmed, the vertically stacked exhaust pipes are supposedly fake, which would be a very disapointing first for a true blue M model.

On the inside, it's clear that luxury is the aim over performance, as you'll find that all the carbon fibre stuff has been covered with leather. To be fair, other surfaces still have carbon fibre woven materials, but it looks more law firm that race car.

Looks aside, BMW is pulling a few tricks out of the bag with this XM, as not only will it be the first 'M' plug-in hybrid, but it will also be the most powerful vehicle to wear an M badge.

Not many details surrounding the power train have been released, but we know that it'll be primarily powered by a petrol V8 with electric assistance. Power should sit over the 500kW mark, and torque is said to be up at 999Nm.