BMW set to offer a Netflix-like subscription model for features

The world of microtransactions is coming to a car near you.

BMW is planning to charge monthly subscriptions for certain tech and luxury features in its cars.

Owners will soon be able to purchase access to features such as heated seats or a heated steering wheel through the BMW Connected Drive store.

Cars are becoming more connected and many update the vehicle’s software over-the-air in the same way your smartphone does.

It’s these over-the-air updates that allow BMW to be able to switch features on and off so easily.

The car will come with all the necessary hardware, but payment is needed to remove a software block.

On the New Zealand version of the BMW Connected Drive Store, it states owners can access a free one-month trial of luxury items such as heated steering wheel and front seats.

Otherwise owners will be charged $30 per month for heated front seats and $20 for a heated steering wheel.

There are some benefits such as switching on the features for a few months during winter and then turning them off in the warmer months.

Drivers can also choose a yearly, three-year subscription or buy the feature outright at a cost of $290, $450 or $640 for heated seats and $150, $250 or $350 for a heated steering wheel.

Customers can also choose to pay for $19 a month to switch on the BMW Drive Recorder that automatically starts recording if your BMW detects that an accident is taking place. It will automatically store a video clip via the cameras of the driver assistance systems.

The subscription service won’t be available on existing models but is set to be offered from new models launched from the end of this year.

Some on social media have described the move as “Welcome to microtransaction hell” and “The apocalypse”.

BMW owners can already upgrade their vehicles with one-off purchases for items such as wireless Apple CarPlay for $500.

This feature allows iPhone users to access key features such as calls, maps, messages, music and podcasts through their car’s infotainment display.

Critics point out that other car makers, including most of BMW’s rivals, deliver these functions free of charge.

Connecting your phone with a cord to access CarPlay is free after BMW tried charging customers several years ago for this feature before quickly backflipping.

Owners can also buy items such as high-beam assist that can detect when a car is approaching and dim the high beams and then turn them on again when the road is clear.

These subscriptions and one-off purchases allow buyers to keep down the cost of the initial vehicle purchase and then pick and choose what they want at a later date.

Other car makers are likely to follow BMW down the road of microtransactions.

Audi and Mercedes-Benz have expressed interest in similar online stores.

A Mercedes-Benz software developer told News Corp Australia several years ago that the manufacturer will allow drivers “to turn features on and off in their cars”, something that will start with the software but “can definitely expand in the future to be in hardware”.

Audi has previously had pay-as-you-go features in Europe and expressed a desire to expand them.

BMW has been criticised in the past for charging customers for items that are standard on cars sold by rivals such as Lexus.

The brand also has the worst new-car warranty of any manufacturer. While the vast majority of makers offer five years’ coverage, the brand still offers only three years.

- news.com.au