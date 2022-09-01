BMW voted most 'ick' car brand, study finds

What gives you 'the ick'?

'The ick', as used heavily on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok, describes the moment when attraction to a current or potential partner turns into a big repulsive turn-off - often as the result of a specific behaviour.

Many things can attribute to 'getting the ick', such as chewing too loudly or using certain emojis. But what's the deal when it comes to cars?

A study conducted recently in the UK has found which cars and car brands are most likely to give people 'the ick', and it's not looking good for BMW owners.

Scrap Car Comparison surveyed over 2,000 people on what they believe to be the biggest driving icks, as well as the biggest turn-ons.

The study found that BMW drivers are perhaps the least lucky when it comes to love, as it ranked the number one ickiest car brand.

A previous study by the same company concluded that BMW drivers are most likely to be psychopaths, so perhaps that's part of the reason why 8 percent of people said that drivers owning ‘beamers’ would give them the ick.

Fiat, Skoda, and Audi owners were also part of the top five ickiest car brands.

The study looked at which driving behaviours are either icky or turn-ons too.

It concluded that careless driving gives the most people the ick, with the top four worst driving icks relating to being unsafe on the roads.

Almost half (45 percent) said that driving after any consumption of alcohol would give them the ick, while 42 percent said that dangerous driving would turn them off.

Over a third (38 percent) said that both using their phone while driving and driving without a license would give them the ick and posting selfies on social media while driving (35 percent) rounded off the top five biggest driving icks.

On the other hand, the biggest turn-ons while driving relate to being kind and polite.

Over 1 in 10 (15 percent) said that flashing their headlights to say thank you to other drivers was a definite turn-on.

11 percent of people consider owning an electric car a turn-on and 8 percent regard automatic car owners as more desirable than manual drivers.

The brands that are the biggest turn-on according to the study are Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Interestingly, BMW also appears in the top five car brands that are a turn-on (number 4). So, perhaps we should take this all with a grain of salt and form our own opinions.